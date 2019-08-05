Beat Prime Day pricing and get two Ring Spotlight Cams for $255 (Reg. $349)

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering a 2-pack of Ring Spotlight Cameras for $254.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $199 each or $349 in a 2-pack, this even beats our Prime Day mention of $139 each (or $278 for two). For comparison, we have seen a 2-pack drop to around $250 in the past, but the last time we saw it that low was December of 2018. If you’re already integrated into the Ring ecosystem, then the Spotlight Cam is the perfect expansion of your smart home. You’ll be able to keep an eye on your driveway, backyard, side entrance, and more with these weatherproof cameras. Plus, if your camera is ever stolen, Ring gives you “Lifetime Theft Protection”, where they’ll replace it at no cost to you. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’d be OK with setting your camera inside, pointing out, then check out the Wyze Cam V2. It’s $26 shipped at Amazon and offers both 1080p cloud recording and local storage. Wyze includes 14-days of free rolling cloud recordings, giving you easy access to your clips even if your camera is stolen.

Ring Spotlight Cam features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected. Compatible with ios, android, mac and windows 10 devices

Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

