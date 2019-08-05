Roku’s Wireless Speakers work with Spotify + more for $150 (Reg. $200)

Roku is offering its Wireless Speakers for $149.99 shipped. This is a $50 discount and matches our last mention. If you’ve got a Roku TV or streaming device, these speakers will be perfect with your home theater. They pair easily with your Roku household, allowing you to enjoy a surround sound experience without the complicated setup that other products require. Plus, you’ll be able to use these speakers with Spotify and other music streaming services to enjoy your favorite songs at home. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 700 happy Roku shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need separated speakers like this, nor Roku compatibility, check out the VIZIO 28-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $79 shipped at Amazon. This works with just about any TV, but you’ll lose out on Spotify and other smart capabilities here.

Roku TV Wireless Speakers features:

Power up your speakers and follow the easy steps. They’ll be perfectly paired to your Roku TV in minutes.

Stream popular channels wirelessly or connect via Bluetooth and open up a world of sound.

