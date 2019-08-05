Add Samsung’s Duo Plus 256GB USB-C Flash Drive to your bag: $47.50 (Reg. $65)

Amazon offers the Samsung Duo Plus 256GB USB-C Flash Drive for $47.47 shipped. Also this price at Walmart as well as $2.50 more direct from Samsung. Normally selling for $65 at retailers like B&H and Best Buy, that’s good for a 27% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring both USB-C and USB-A 3.1 connectivity, this flash drive sports a 300MBps transfer speed. The compact design makes it perfect for adding to your everyday carry. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 230 shoppers.

Update 8/05 @ 3:05 PM: Amazon offers the WD Black 500GB High-Performance NVMe PCIe Internal SSD (WDS500G2X0C) for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a $30 discount and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. Over 685 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Don’t need to add 256GB into your on-the-go setup? Take advantage of the Samsung Duo Plus’ form factor and save even more by picking up the 64GB model for $20.

Samsung Duo Plus 256GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

Transfer data across multiple devices with this 256GB Samsung DUO Plus flash drive. It has Type-C and Type-A connectors to fit computers and mobile devices, and the USB 3.1 interface delivers quick transfer speeds of up to 300 MB/sec. This Samsung DUO Plus flash drive has a durable case to protect internal parts from magnets, x-rays and the elements.

