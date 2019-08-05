Take 25% off Samsung’s 2.1-Channel 200W Soundbar at a 2019 low of $150, more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung HW-M360 2.1-Channel 200W Soundbar System with 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200 direct from Samsung as well a Walmart, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the best price we’ve seen this year. For comparison, today’s discount comes within $20 of the all-time low. With 200W of power, Samsung’s soundbar features Bluetooth connectivity as well as an HDMI input. It also includes a wireless subwoofer, and can be expanded down the line with additional satellite speakers for surround sound. Those who are still relying on their TV’s built-in speakers will find this to be a notable upgrade that doesn’t break the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. Hit the jump for some additional discounts.

Also discounted at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is the Samsung Sound+ 2.0-channel Smart Soundbar for $249.99 shipped. Good for $50 off, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen. This option steps up the audio quality compared to the discounted model above alongside the inclusion of Wi-Fi for smart functionally. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor than Samsung’s model or want to save even more compared to both Samsung offerings, opt for the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130. At $20 less, you’ll still get the added bass of a dedicated subwoofer and more but with a less premium sound system.

Samsung HW-M360 2.1-Channel 200W Soundbar System features:

Elevate your entertainment when you add the Samsung HW-M360 2.1 Channel 200W Soundbar System with 6.5″ Wireless Subwoofer to your home entertainment system. You’ll enjoy Dolby Digital sound and the depth of surround sound expansion. The Samsung HW-M360 2.1 Channel 200W Soundbar’s wireless Bluetooth connectivity lets you fill the room with your favorite music.

