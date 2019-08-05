Sony’s 4K-ready PS4 Pro Console is now available for $319 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering PlayStation 4 Pro for $319 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400 at Amazon and other retailers, today’s deal is more than $80 off and the current lowest total we can find for Sony’s high-end machine. This is an ideal time to upgrade to 4K/HDR, but we also still have a notable offer on a Last of Us/Bloodborne bundle down below, plus more.

AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with Bloodborne and The Last of Us Remastered for $340 shipped. Bloodborne and the Last of Us both go for $15 at Amazon, which means you’re saving roughly $90 or more with this bundle.

We also spotted PS4 Slim for $240 shipped, which is the lowest overall total right now. However, we still have that console with an extra controller down at $240 shipped from Walmart. And here are today’s best game deals along with some HyperX PS4 accessories from $15.

PlayStation 4 Pro:

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.

