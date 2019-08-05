Space RPG Star Traders now matching all-time low on iOS at $5 (Reg. $7)

The “epic” space RPG Star Traders: Frontiers for iOS is now on sale for $4.99. Regularly $7, this is matching the all-time low and only the second time we have seen it drop this much. Players take on the role of a “space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more” as they command their ship and crew through a “massive open universe”. Along with no ads or in-app purchases, it carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

We are kicking the week off with some notable iOS/Mac price drops on Final Fantasy Dimensions II, Pro Paint, Baldur’s Gate and many more right here. You can also still manage the iOS metropolis of your dreams in TheoTown for $4.

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $30, Captain Toad Treasure Tracker $30, more

Star Traders: Frontiers:

Command your ship and crew as a space pirate, merchant, bounty hunter, and more in Star Traders: Frontiers – an epic space RPG from Trese Brothers Games. Venture forth into a massive open universe, rich with adventure and the lore of the Star Traders. Choose your path by assembling and commanding your custom crew and spaceship in a constantly evolving galaxy torn by internal strife, political intrigue, and alien threats. Will you fly as a pirate terrorizing shipping lanes, join the solar wars as a military captain, or track targets across the stars as a fearsome bounty hunter?

