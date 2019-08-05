The North Face jackets, vests, pullovers from $40 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack’s The North Face Flash Event offers up to 60% off jackets, vests, pullovers and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Gear up for fall with the Thermoball Quilted Pullover for men. It was originally priced at $199; however,during the sale you can find them for $140. This pullover is so great for travel due to its packable design. Plus, it’s available in multiple color options. Best of all, if you’re looking for a similar options in a vest version the Vervas style is a great choice. Plus, it’s on sale for $70. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Thermoball Quilted Pullover $140 (Orig. $199)
- Quilted Cap $25 (Orig. $40)
- Transbay Front Button Vest $80 (Orig. $120)
- Cervas Vest $70 (Orig. $99)
- Tech Glacier 1/4 Zip $40 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Standard Fit Bombay Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- Apex Canyonwall Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- Resolve 2 Jacket $55 (Orig. $90)
- Furry Fleece Full Zip Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- Sightseer Jacket $60 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
