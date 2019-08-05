Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Final Fantasy Dimensions II, Baldur’s Gate, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some solid offers including My Gratitude Journal, Star Traders: Frontiers, V for Wikipedia, FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II, Baldur’s Gate, Pro Paint and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR Runner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mahjong Venice Mystery Classic: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: World Clock Pro Mobile: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: $7 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: National Weather Forecast Data: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shakespeare Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: A Bleaker Predicklement: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Check Check – Checklists: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: AmpliTube: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: AmpliTube for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

