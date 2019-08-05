Save 50% on this 2-pack of COB LED tactical flashlights, now $8 Prime shipped

ustopfire (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its COB LED Tactical Flashlights for $7.99 Prime shipped when the code WW39LL7P is used at checkout. This is a 50% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. COB LEDs are quite bright, offering great illumination for any task. These flashlights offer light output through the front for a more focused pattern, and through a side discharge to give illumination to an entire area. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If having the brightest light isn’t super important to you, then check out the Eveready LED Flashlight for $3 Prime shipped. This flashlight doesn’t offer multiple output modes, nor is it focusable to change the size of your beam, but it’s a great alternative to keep in your bag in case of emergencies.

ustopfire COB LED Flashlight features:

A high powered adjustable zoomable focus T6 handheld light that can be see for miles. Retract the base and a bright COB work light lantern lamp emerges. A included magnetic base allows you to place this flashlights on any metal surface for the perfect angle. Either use 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 Lithium Ion battery to power this device so you’ll never be without light. LED flashlight has 5 adaptable settings – High, Low, Strobe, SOS, and COB lantern functions. High-Powered LED Flashlight makes a great emergency flashlight, it’s small so it can fit almost anywhere and features a easy press button for easy use. Features a 1200 lumen tac flashlight and 300 lumen work light combination.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!