Get the Vitamix Ascent Smart Blender from $285 at Target (Reg. $400+, new low)

Target is offering the Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $299.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in-cart. If you’re a REDCard member, you’ll save an extra 5%, dropping it to $284.99 shipped. Normally $450 at retailers like Williams-Sonoma, Amazon has it listed for $400 right now and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. If you love smoothies, milkshakes, and other blended goodies, Vitamix is one of your best options. This Vitamix blender feature a powerful motor, 10-year warranty, 64-ounce capacity, and more, making it a great choice. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Ninja Professional Countertop Blender would be a suitable alternative at $100 shipped on Amazon. This is a fraction of the cost of the above Vitamix but will get the job done just the same. You won’t find a stellar 10-year warranty or quite as powerful of a motor here, but Ninja is well-known in the blender business and my personal choice for more budget-friendly applications.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Blender features:

You’re in Control: Variable Speed Control and Pulse feature let you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe

Built-In Wireless Connectivity: The motor base will automatically adjust the maximum blending times for the container size you’ve chosen. Add a range of compatible container sizes, building a customized blending system designed to fit your needs.

Pair with the Vitamix Perfect Blend AppUnlock your blender’s full potential with 17 programs and 500+ recipes with the iOS + Android app. Electrical Ratings: 120 Volts, 50-60 Hz, 12 Amps

A built-in digital timer removes the guesswork with recipes you process manually, helping you achieve the perfect texture every time. Cord- 4 feet

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups.

