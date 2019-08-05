Xbox One bundles up to $135 off: Fortnite, NBA 2K19, more from $170

Newegg is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition Bundle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Madden NFL 20 for $299.99 shipped. While Amazon is offering a free copy of Madden NFL 20 with select Xbox One purchases right now, you’re looking at as much as $80 in savings otherwise. The console is regularly $300, while the games go for $30 and over $50 respectively. Today’s deal is also a better value than the $250 offers we have seen previously on the all-purple Fortnite E3 bundle. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find even more bundle deals down below.
Speaking of Madden 20, Twitch Prime members can go claim some free DLC right now. And here are August’s Free Games with Gold. You might want to consider a new dual controller charger for your Xbox, and we have some other accessories from $15 right here.
More Xbox Bundle Deals:
- Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 $215 ($135+ off)
- Plus extra controller
- Xbox One S 1TB PUBG $220 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S 1TB (open-box) $170 (Reg. $250+)
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 $380 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 $420 (Reg. $550 value)
- Plus extra controller
Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Special Edition:
Battle to be the last one standing in the worldwide Fortnite phenomenon…Includes a gradient purple Xbox One S console and matching purple Xbox Wireless Controller…Also includes a Legendary Outfit, an Epic Glider, and a Rare Pick Axe (available in Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative modes)…Purchase additional cosmetic items or a Battle Pass using 2000 included V-Bucks…Fight in 100-player Battle Royale PVP mode on a giant map, building and destroying the environment as you go.
