This 11-piece Cuisinart Cookware Set is down to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set (P57-11BK) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $200, this is the best price we can find. Very similar sets sell for closer to $70 or so at Amazon though. Perfect for any basic home chef or even the dorm, it includes three pans, a skillet and four kitchen utensils. This is a non-stick set with a aluminum core construction, tempered glass covers and the ability to withstand over temperatures up to 350-degrees. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

In fact, today’s deal is one of the best prices we can find on any 11-piece cookware set from Cuisinart. Although for the most simple of setups, an AmazonBasics set might do the trick. The AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set is a best-seller, carries solid ratings and goes for just $40. You could also grab the 15-piece set for slightly less than today’s featured deal. Either way, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware deals.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set:

Whip up meals quickly with this Cuisinart nonstick cooking set. With 11 pieces, including four pans and a skillet, this set is ideal for cooking soup stock, searing meat and sauteing vegetables, and the four kitchen tools add versatility when preparing pasta or turning eggs. The triple base layers of the pots in this Cuisinart nonstick cooking set provide excellent heat conduction.

