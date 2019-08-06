6PM Back to School Sale offers up to 75% off Nike, Under Armour, Sperry, more

For a limited time only, 6PM’s Back to School Sale offers up to 75% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Nike, PUMA, Under Armour, Sperry and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Roshe One Sneakers are on sale for $51, which is down from their original rate of $85. These are perfect for everyday wear and a great option for back to school. I personally own these shoes and they’re so comfortable. They’re also great to put-on and have a sock-like fit. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

