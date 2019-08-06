Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 offers a basic approach for $90

Today only, B&H offers Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 for Mac or PC as a digital download at $89.99. As a comparison, this software suite typically goes for $150 at Amazon and other competing retailers. Jumping into the world of photo and video editing can be intimidating, but Adobe’s Elements suite pares down the features to an entry-level experience that’s both affordable and easier to navigate for first time users. Notable features include 73 guided edits, which help you learn to make your content looks its best, plus a quick edit mode for movies when you just want to make a few changes. Adobe’s line of software is known as the industry standard and has solid ratings over at Amazon.

Put your savings to work and grab Anker’s latest USB-C card reader to easily transfer images and content between devices. This model offers support for both SD and microSD cards, marking it a breeze to get images and video from your camera to the latest Macs.

Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements 2019 features:

Auto generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch

Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline

Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full length movies

Get step by step help with 73 Guided Edits

See full System Requirements below

