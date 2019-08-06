Amazon’s Solimo 20-pack Green Tea Bags drop to just $1.50 (40% off)

- Aug. 6th 2019 2:56 pm ET

Reg. $2.50 $1.50
Amazon is now offering 40% off its already affordable Solimo Tea Bags. You’ll find a $1 on-page coupon available on the Mint, Ginger and Citrus Green Tea bags dropping your total down to just $1.51 for the 20-packs. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s about 40% off the regular price and one of the best deals we have ever tracked. If you like flavored green tea (“no artificial colors or flavors”), you’ll certainly want to consider stocking up while the price is right. The mint green tea option, for example, is a blend of green tea, spearmint, lemongrass and peppermint, with all flavors carrying a 4+ star rating from over 70% of the reviewers on Amazon. Head below for more details.

For comparison sake, today’s deal is a fraction of the price of a 20-pack bag of Twinings Lemon Green Tea. It is also one of the lowest overall prices we can find on any brand right now. Be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for more grocery and kitchenware deals.

Amazon Brand – Solimo Green Tea Bags:

  • One box of 20 citrus green tea bags
  • Green tea with natural flavor and orange peel
  • No artificial colors of flavors
  • An Amazon brand

Solimo

