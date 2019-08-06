Save nearly 20% on Amazon’s smartphone repair toolkit, now $9 Prime shipped

- Aug. 6th 2019 2:10 pm ET

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Toolkit With Case for $8.92 Prime shipped. This is down nearly 20% from its normal going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever gone to fix a phone, tablet, or computer, you know exactly how small the screws are. This kit is built perfectly to help you repair it all, giving you everything needed to replace a screen or upgrade a hard drive. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another must when it comes to device repair is keeping your screws separate. The iFixit Anti-Static Parts Tray is just $7 Prime shipped and is perfect for the job. It has multiple trays, allowing you to keep different screws separate. This is a crucial step in phone repairs, as putting the wrong screw into the wrong hole could render a device broken.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features:

  • Repair kit for smartphones, mobile devices, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses
  • Precision aluminum screwdriver with telescopic handle for extended reach
  • Easy one-handed operation thanks to screwdriver’s free-spinning endcap
  • Includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool and suction cup
  • 1-3/4-inch S2 screwdriver bits fit into tight spots; Includes pentagonal size for iPhone and iPad
  • Zippered case for safe storage and convenient portability

