Save up to 50% off Aukey LED lamps from $10 when you use these codes

- Aug. 6th 2019 2:24 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering up to 50% off select models of its LED lamps with prices from $10 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our favorite is the USB-powered Dimmable Lamp for $10.04 when the code CHT88IFG is used at checkout. This is down from its $15 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This lamp is perfect for dorms or offices alike, as it gets its power from a simple USB port. Because of this, you can use something like a laptop to power it or even your smartphone charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other Aukey LED lamps on sale:

Aukey USB Dimmable Lamp features:

  • USB Interface Design:Sleek,modern LED book lamp,connect to usb charger,plug and play,brings cool & clear white light to your bedroom,office,or anywhere near a USB output port
  • Flexible and Portable Design:Highly adjustable lamp neck for fine-tuned lamp position and lighting angle,save space and easy to use
  • Eye-protection LED source:Toggle between three brightness levels using the responsive,touch-sensitive button,low setting is ideal as a night light using without disturbing your bedmate;while high setting is suitable for reading or studying
  • Environmentally Friendly:Energy-efficient LED bulbs use only 4.8 watts of power to generate 480 lumens of light

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide