Save up to 50% off Aukey LED lamps from $10 when you use these codes

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering up to 50% off select models of its LED lamps with prices from $10 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our favorite is the USB-powered Dimmable Lamp for $10.04 when the code CHT88IFG is used at checkout. This is down from its $15 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This lamp is perfect for dorms or offices alike, as it gets its power from a simple USB port. Because of this, you can use something like a laptop to power it or even your smartphone charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other Aukey LED lamps on sale:

Aukey USB Dimmable Lamp features:

USB Interface Design:Sleek,modern LED book lamp,connect to usb charger,plug and play,brings cool & clear white light to your bedroom,office,or anywhere near a USB output port

Flexible and Portable Design:Highly adjustable lamp neck for fine-tuned lamp position and lighting angle,save space and easy to use

Eye-protection LED source:Toggle between three brightness levels using the responsive,touch-sensitive button,low setting is ideal as a night light using without disturbing your bedmate;while high setting is suitable for reading or studying

Environmentally Friendly:Energy-efficient LED bulbs use only 4.8 watts of power to generate 480 lumens of light

