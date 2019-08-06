Save up to 50% off Aukey LED lamps from $10 when you use these codes

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering up to 50% off select models of its LED lamps with prices from $10 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our favorite is the USB-powered Dimmable Lamp for $10.04 when the code CHT88IFG is used at checkout. This is down from its $15 going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This lamp is perfect for dorms or offices alike, as it gets its power from a simple USB port. Because of this, you can use something like a laptop to power it or even your smartphone charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other Aukey LED lamps on sale:
- Natural Wood Design Lamp: $15 (Reg. $30)
- w/ code 2434WYKB
- Desk Lamp: $16 (Reg. $26)
- w/ code 3SIO9HIF
- Floor Lamp: $29.50 (Reg. $47)
- w/ on-page coupon + code ZY9PFPSV
Aukey USB Dimmable Lamp features:
- USB Interface Design:Sleek,modern LED book lamp,connect to usb charger,plug and play,brings cool & clear white light to your bedroom,office,or anywhere near a USB output port
- Flexible and Portable Design:Highly adjustable lamp neck for fine-tuned lamp position and lighting angle,save space and easy to use
- Eye-protection LED source:Toggle between three brightness levels using the responsive,touch-sensitive button,low setting is ideal as a night light using without disturbing your bedmate;while high setting is suitable for reading or studying
- Environmentally Friendly:Energy-efficient LED bulbs use only 4.8 watts of power to generate 480 lumens of light
