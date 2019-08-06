Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker offers 12 hours of playback for $100 (Reg. $125)

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Regularly around $125 at other retailers, this is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Beats Pill+ offers “defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design.” Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy playback for 12 hours. Simply recharge with the bundled Lightning cable. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,100 Amazon reviewers.

Those wanting to save further will want to consider this Tribit alternative, which shares a similar look but ditches the Lightning input. You can count on even better better life at 24 hours along with a waterproof design. It has stellar ratings as well for a fraction of the Beats Pill+ price tag.

Beats Pill+ features:

Defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design. Length of cable is 0.68 feet

Pair and play with Bluetooth device with a 12-hour rechargeable battery

Charge out to charge your iPhone and other devices

Enhanced speaker phone lets you make and receive calls with clarity

Comes with Beats Pill+ speaker with 1.5m Lightning to USB-A charging cable, 12.5W PSU, Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card

