Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Sunglass Hut Semi-Annual, PUMA Private Sale, Cole Haan, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Ray-Ban, Oakley and more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale
- PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off apparel, shoes and gear from $10
- Carry your gear in this sports gym bag for just $17 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Under Armour’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt drops to $15 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Nordstrom Rack is offering the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses for $60 (Reg. $143)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Travis Matthew polo shirts, shorts, jackets, much more from $17
- J.Crew Factory cuts up to 60% off all of its shorts for men and women from $12
- 6PM Back to School Sale offers up to 75% off Nike, Under Armour, Sperry, more
- Cole Haan’s Sale has styles at $99 and under + free shipping, today only
- Nordstrom cuts new markdowns by up to 50% off: adidas, Nike, Barbour, more
Home Goods and more |
- Enjoy a nice cold beer in the GrowlerWerks uPint from $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Chicago’s Non-Stick Toaster Oven Bakeware Set hits the Amazon low at $10.50
- Sterilite’s 16-gallon Storage Trunk is down to $20 (More than 30% off)
- Kids can do their homework on this $50 Melissa and Doug Desk Set (Reg. $100)
- Show your cat how much you care with a KitNip box from $10 (Save 50%)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!