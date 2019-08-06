Chicago’s Non-Stick Toaster Oven Bakeware Set hits the Amazon low at $10.50

Amazon has the 4-piece Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Toaster Oven Bakeware Set for $10.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly between $12 and as much as $18 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Wayfair charges $22.50. Oven-safe to 450 degrees F, this miniature set is specifically designed for countertop or toaster ovens. It is made from “heavy-weight” carbon steel and is dishwasher safe. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, this is one of the more affordable options out there in the toaster oven-sized category. However, the Farberware Nonstick Bakeware 4-Piece Toaster Oven Set goes for the exact same price as today’s featured deal. It is worth a look as it includes different pieces that might suit your needs better.

Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Toaster Oven Bakeware Set:

Ideal size for toaster and countertop ovens: this bakeware set includes all the essential pans to create any type of baked goods in a toaster oven; perfect for single servings and Fits in most toasters.

Set includes everything you need: This two-piece set includes a 9.5 by 6.25-Inch baking pan, 9.25 by 6-inch cooling rack, 10 by 7-Inch roast/cake pan and an 11.5 by 7.3-Inch, 6-cup muffin pan.

Premium quality, durable and long lasting: each baking pan is crafted from heavy-weight carbon steel for superior heat conduction and even baking. Oven safe to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

