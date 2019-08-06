Cole Haan’s Sale has styles at $99 and under + free shipping, today only

Cole Haan is having a rare Flash Sale that’s offering select styles at $99 and under. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free ground shipping on all orders.The men’s ZERØGRAND Trainer Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re marked down to just $99. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. They are sporty and casual but versatile enough to also dress up with slacks. This style also includes a breathable mesh material to keep you cool on warm days. They’re available in two color options and rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to score even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- ZERØGRAND Trainer $99 (Orig. $150)
- Nantucket Loafer $69 (Orig. $100)
- ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer $89 (Orig. $220)
- Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boots $100 (Orig. $320)
- Somerset Link Bit Loafer $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- ZERØGRAND Perforated Sneaker $59 (Orig. $200)
- Crosscourt Scallop Slip-On Sneaker $59 (Orig. $130)
- Dawna Grand Pumps $80 (Orig. $220)
- Findra Sandal $50 (Orig. $130)
- Cloudfeel Espadrille $90 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
