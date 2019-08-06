Expand your digital collection with up to 67% off Black Widow comics from $1

ComiXology is back this week with another batch of digital comics sales lead by up to 67% off a selection of Marvel Black Widow graphic novels and single issues from under $1. Amongst the entire collection of deals, Black Widow Vol. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Most Wanted has caught our eye at $3.99. Typically selling for $11, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen on a digital version of the novel. This 134-page novel from the Award-winning team of Mark Waid and Chris Samnee has S.H.I.E.L.D and the Invincible Iron Man turn on Black Widow. Head below for some of our our top picks from the Black Widow as well as additional deals on DC, IDW and more.

Other deals in the Black Widow sale:

DC fans are also in luck today, as we’re seeing a series of notable price drops at up to 85% off for various Vertigo comics. One of the most notable inclusions in the sale is V for Vendetta at $5.99, down from its usual $13 price tag. You’ll also find plenty of other discounts from the DC comics world starting at under $1.

Lastly, don’t miss out on the IDW recent hits sale from $0.99. There are plenty of single issue comics available at a 50% discount, giving you a nice selection of new series to try out.

Black Widow Vol. 1: synopsis:

They wowed you with DAREDEVIL, now the Eisner Award-winning team of Mark Waid and Chris Samnee take Black Widow to new heights — by forcing her to go on the lam! Natasha has a lifetime of secrets, and when some of the darkest ones are made public, nobody is safe. As S.H.I.E.L.D. turns on its once-greatest asset, she seeks out her own answers in a knock-down, drag-out tale of action and espionage! But the Widow’s hunt for the Weeping Lion sends her back to the one place she never wanted to go! With a little help from old friends — and old enemies lying in wait — she’ll face the new incarnation of the Red Room: the Dark Room! But as S.H.I.E.L.D. closes in, Natasha finds herself on a collision course with the Invincible Iron Man!

