Finally add a dash camera to your car for just $25 Prime shipped (50% off)

Crosstour Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $24.99 Prime shipped when the code CROSS987 is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a 1080p dash camera like this. If you don’t have a dash camera yet, this deal is a must-buy. Whether you just want to record your adventures or make sure you have the crucial moments of an accident recorded, a dash camera is crucial. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Be sure to grab a microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. This 32GB model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and comes with a bundled adapter, making it super simple to transfer your footage to your laptop or PC.
Crosstour 1080p Dash Camera features:
- Seamless recording with 1080P FHD Lens ensures that you can clearly read number plates and other important information
- This cam will activate and automatically start recording about 30 seconds locked video once detecting external force and then turn off to prevent running out of power of the battery , which helps guard your car for 24 hours.
- Automatically saving and locking the recording data in case of vehicles collisions to avoid video being overwritten
- Featuring stealth low profile and discreet design, it takes up tiny space, hence won’t obstruct your vision while driving
- High performance chip and sensor, F1.8 super big aperture, 170°wide angle, 6 glass lens, wide dynamic range(WDR), optional audio recording, free firmware updates.
