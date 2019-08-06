Finally add a dash camera to your car for just $25 Prime shipped (50% off)

Crosstour Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $24.99 Prime shipped when the code CROSS987 is used at checkout. This is 50% off its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a 1080p dash camera like this. If you don’t have a dash camera yet, this deal is a must-buy. Whether you just want to record your adventures or make sure you have the crucial moments of an accident recorded, a dash camera is crucial. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Be sure to grab a microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. This 32GB model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and comes with a bundled adapter, making it super simple to transfer your footage to your laptop or PC.

Crosstour 1080p Dash Camera features:

Seamless recording with 1080P FHD Lens ensures that you can clearly read number plates and other important information

This cam will activate and automatically start recording about 30 seconds locked video once detecting external force and then turn off to prevent running out of power of the battery , which helps guard your car for 24 hours.

Automatically saving and locking the recording data in case of vehicles collisions to avoid video being overwritten

Featuring stealth low profile and discreet design, it takes up tiny space, hence won’t obstruct your vision while driving

High performance chip and sensor, F1.8 super big aperture, 170°wide angle, 6 glass lens, wide dynamic range(WDR), optional audio recording, free firmware updates.

