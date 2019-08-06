Up to 20% off gift cards: Applebee’s, Chipotle and Xbox from $21

Newegg is now offering $50 Applebee’s gift cards for $40 with free digital delivery. Speaking of which, Newegg usually delivers these cards “in minutes or, at most, within 48 hours”. That’s up to 20% off your next purchase at Applebee’s so you might as well grab some of these if you plan on making it there at all over next few months. However, you’ll also want to head below for more tasty discounted credit and gift card deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Walmart is offering 10% off $25 and $50 Chipotle gift cards right now. The $25 and $50 cards are currently listed at $22.50 and $45, both with free email delivery. Chipotle card deals don’t tend to stick around for very long and the same goes for any gift card deals at Walmart, so it might be smart to jump in while you can here.

We also still have 15% off Xbox gift cards with deals starting from just over $21. And first time Amazon gift card buyers can grab an extra $15 credit right now.

Applebee’s Gift Card:

This gift card is usable up to balance only to purchase goods or services at any Applebee’s Grill + Bar in the U.S. and Canada or through applebees.com. Not usable to purchase gift cards. Card is not redeemable for cash unless required by law. Card will not be replaced or replenished if lost, stolen, damaged or used without authorization.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!