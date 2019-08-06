This $30 portable jump starter can prevent you from getting stranded (40% off)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A/10000mAh Portable Jump Starter (GP80) for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code Z5D3MEFL during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you’ve even been stranded by a vehicle with a dead battery, you know it can be both embarrassing and inconvenient. This portable jump starter is able to power up to 4.5L gas engines, allowing you to get back on the road or quickly help someone else that is in need. Two built-in USB ports (5V 2.4A/9V 2A) provide an easy way to give smartphones and tablets a quick charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use a fraction of today’s savings and give your car a quick cleaning with Armor All’s Protectant Wipes for $4. The container includes 30 disposable wipes that won’t leave a greasy residue on hands. Armor All’s solution is made to fight aging, fading and cracking while also giving your vehicle a “beautiful shine.”

GOOLOO Portable Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO jumper pack GP80 can restart vehicles with up to a 4.5L gas engine and 500A peak current.

2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A) allow charging of cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices

The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight. Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.

