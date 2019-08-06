Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control works with Alexa + Assistant: $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Note: Amazon is currently backordered by 1-4 weeks, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Normally around $70, this is a match for what we normally see this controller go on sale for, though in pre-Prime Day discounts, it did drop to $43 briefly. If your home theater consists of multiple devices, like a Blu-ray player, Apple TV, 4K TV, receiver, soundbar, and more, then this remote is perfect for you. It unifies up to eight devices into one central place, allowing you to leave behind the days of grabbing multiple remotes to change the channel and watch a movie. Plus, the Harmony Smart Control works with both Alexa and Assistant, allowing you to add voice control to your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly application, check out the Logitech Harmony 350 which is $29.50 shipped in renewed condition on Amazon. It ships with a 90-day warranty, can control up to eight devices and offers a sleek design. The biggest thing you’re losing out on here is the ability to control devices behind cabinet doors, which the Harmony Smart Control can do, and you won’t have Alexa and Assistant capabilities.

Not sure what universal remote you’re looking for? We’ve got a handy roundup where we lay out our favorites, with prices starting at just $10.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our TV roundup today, which features a 55-inch 4K TV for just $220 shipped, which makes it a compelling upgrade for any home theater.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control features:

Control your entire home entertainment experience without lifting a finger. With Harmony and Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you can enjoy easy, hands-free control of all the things you love. Turn on your TV, change channels, control volume, or start an Activity like “Good Morning” to play a favorite music playlist, raise the blinds, set the lights, and warm the house temperature. Your voice makes it all work, just like magic.

