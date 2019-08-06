AirPrint, scan and copy with HP’s Laserjet Pro AiO: $119 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the HP Laserjet Pro AiO Printer (M148dw) for $119 shipped. Matched at Walmart, but stock is running low. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. One of my favorite things about laser printers is how many pages you can crank out using toner. This model includes enough toner to print 1,000 pages, which is plenty to keep most covered for the foreseeable future. All-in-one functionality lets users easily scan, copy, and print whatever they need. AirPrint support makes it dead simple to print from iOS and macOS devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If you can live without AirPrint and AiO functionality, check out Brother’s $60 Laser Printer. It delivers 27 page per minute speeds, duplex printing, and more. Rated an average of 4.1/5 stars by nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

HP Laserjet Pro AiO Printer (M148dw) features:

HP’s BEST VALUE LASER PRINTER – With 1,000 pages of toner right out of the box, HP Laserjet Pro M148dw is an all in one wireless monochrome laser printer that lets you print more for less. High yield toners also available

UNCOMPROMISING QUALITY – Print, scan, and copy consistently high quality documents with the HP Laserjet Pro M148dw all-in-one wireless laser printer, HP’s best value multi function printer for automatic two sided printing

SPEED THROUGH TASKS – Stay productive with an auto document feeder, 250 sheet input tray and print speeds of up to 30 pages a minute from this all in one wireless laser printer

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!