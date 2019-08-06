Leviton’s USB-C wall receptacle hits Amazon all-time low at $21 (Reg. $30)

LES via Amazon offers the Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Receptacle in white for $20.88 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price at Home Depot and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include built-in USB-C charging with up to 5.1A speeds and an extra USB-A port on top of that. Ideal for adding some extra ports around the house for easy power-ups. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable. This option from AmazonBasics should fit the bill. It’s available in four different sizes to fit your needs.

Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Receptacle features:

SMART Built in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge

POWERFUL Two high powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power

CONVENIENT No more searching for charging adapters! Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs

THE FUTURE OF CHARGING USB Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones, tablets and laptops

ENHANCED SAFETY Built in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage the device

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!