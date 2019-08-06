Leviton’s USB-C wall receptacle hits Amazon all-time low at $21 (Reg. $30)

- Aug. 6th 2019 1:43 pm ET

0

LES via Amazon offers the Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Receptacle in white for $20.88 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price at Home Depot and a new Amazon all-time low. Features include built-in USB-C charging with up to 5.1A speeds and an extra USB-A port on top of that. Ideal for adding some extra ports around the house for easy power-ups. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra USB-C cable. This option from AmazonBasics should fit the bill. It’s available in four different sizes to fit your needs.

Leviton 15A USB-C Wall Receptacle features:

  • SMART Built in smart chip recognizes the individual device’s charging requirements to optimize the charge
  • POWERFUL Two high powered charging ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power
  • CONVENIENT No more searching for charging adapters! Upgrade so you can charge electronics leaving the outlets free for additional power needs
  • THE FUTURE OF CHARGING USB Type C provides faster charging and is emerging as the standard port on many phones, tablets and laptops
  • ENHANCED SAFETY Built in overcurrent protection helps protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage the device

Leviton

