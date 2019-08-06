Kick dry air to the curb with this humidifier for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier for $24.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $40 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you suffer from dry air indoors, this is a great way to add some humidity back to your life. It features up to 40-hours of runtime, allowing you to humidify for nearly two days before it’s time to refill the tank. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash when opting for Amazon’s #1 best-selling humidifier/diffuser. It’s just $15 Prime shipped, and also works as an essential oils diffuser, giving you great aromatherapy at the same time. The biggest downside is you’ll lose out on reservoir capacity, meaning you’ll have to refill it with water more often.

LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier features:

Large Capacity & High Output: The 4. 5L (1. 1gal) large water tank on our humidifier safely moisturizes the air up to 40 hours of continuous use in low mist so that you can breathe better wherever you are. It can easily humidify a bedroom, office, living room, babies and large room for best comfort. Whisper Quiet Operation: Ultrasonic technology produces a near silent frequency and makes this humidifier the perfect bedtime accessory. Quiet touch and auto indicator light are Ideal for your baby and a disturbance-free sleep for a full night.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!