Milwaukee’s 5-tool combo kit is a DIYer must-have at $199 (Reg. $349)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee 5-Tool M12 Combo Kit with Two Batteries and Tool Bag for $199 shipped. This is down from its $349 list price and is among the biggest discount we’ve tracked historically. You’ll get a drill/driver, impact, Hackzall, flashlight, and 3/8-inch ratchet in this kit. Whether you’re working on the car, building a deck, or fixing up the kitchen, this kit has just about every tool for the job. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can put your savings toward another two battery packs to keep your tools going longer (or just to use more than two at once). This will run you $49 at Amazon, and when combined with those included in this kit, you’ll be able to use nearly every tool at once.

Milwaukee M12 Combo Kit features:

Get the job done right with the M12 Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit. This versatile kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Ratchet, M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver, M12 Hex Impact Driver, M12 HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw, and M12 Work Light. The innovative M12 cordless system provides the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places. Powered by RED LITHIUM, the M12 cordless Lithium-Ion system offers unmatched power, speed and tool belt portability.

