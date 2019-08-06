Outfit your home office with up to 20% off standing desks, stools, more

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of desk accessories by up to 20% in its Office Solutions Sale. One standout is the Workstream Sit-Stand Single Motor Height Adjustable Desk Frame for $229.49 shipped. Normally selling for $270, that’s good for an over $40 discount and brings the price down to match the lowest we’ve seen. This desk frame utilizes a single motor to adjust from 28.7-inches all the way up 48.4-inches. Its metal construction means it can hold up to 165 pounds as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars. I’ve been rocking the dual motor variant in my personal desk setup, so can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks.

Other notable deals in Monoprice’s sale:

If you already have a desk and are looking to convert it into a standing variant, you can built your own with AmazonBasics’ $82 Converter at a new low (Reg. $150).

Workstream Sit-Stand Single Motor Frame features:

This single motor sit-stand desk frame provides a practical, height-adjustable desk solution that’s perfect for light to medium duty use. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, while user-programmable height settings allow automatic desk height changes with a simple touch of a button.

