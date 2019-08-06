MyProtein up to 50% off sitewide: 11-lb. Impact Whey for $53 (Reg. $97), more

MyProtein is now offering up to 50% off sitewide. More specifically, 50% off $130, 45% off $70, 40% off $40 or 35% off $20 purchases using code SAVE50 at checkout. That knocks the regularly $97 11-pound Impact Whey packages down to just $53.34 shipped. While we have seen the 11-pound capacity go for less in the past, we are only taking about a few dollars making today a great time to stock up. There is also a wide selection of flavors available. Head below for more details.

Considering how much you’re saving today, you’ll be left with more than enough to refresh your blender or grab one of those highly-rated BlenderBottles so you can shake a smoothie up on-the-go. But if you’re just looking for a quick boost of protein while you’re out and about, consider the 9-pack of Optimum Nutrition High Protein Wafer Bars for under $17 Prime shipped.

Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Protein has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

