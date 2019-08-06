NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System drops to $255 (Reg. $330), more from $9

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK50 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $255.38 shipped. Originally selling for $370, it’s been going for $330 as of late. Today’s offer saves you over 22%, is the best we’ve seen in over a year and is the third-lowest offer to date. This Wi-Fi system includes two routers and provides up to 5,000 square feet of Tri-band, 3000Mbps coverage. NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Orbi Routers include eight Gigabit Ethernet ports as well, giving you the flexibility to expand your wired connections. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 7,770 customers. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable networking deals include:

Rather make the switch to Wi-Fi 6, the latest in wireless networking? Right now NETGEAR’s $230 Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router is down to an all-time low (Reg. $400). Plus you can save $100 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X4 Modem + Router Combo at $250, more from $9.

NETGEAR ORBI RBK50 Routers features:

Bring fast, secure, and reliable internet to your entire family with the NETGEAR Orbi Home WiFi System. No more WiFi boosters or extenders necessary. The Orbi WiFi Router and Satellite extend high performance WiFi to your property from the basement to the backyard. The system smartly manages your WiFi so that each device’s access is optimized and never interrupted. From the home office to the basement to the pool, this wireless internet system covers every inch of your home with a strong WiFi signal. Unlike router and repeater combinations, Orbi covers the whole home with a single WiFi network and name, enabling seamless indoor/outdoor and room-to-room connectivity.

