Refresh your PlayStation Plus membership today: 1-year for $40 (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 (currently $59.50 at Amazon), today’s deal is a straight $20 off and matching our last few mentions. And remember, you can stack another year on top of your existing subscription no matter how many months are left on it. So don’t get stuck paying full price because you left it until the last minute. PS Plus gives you access to the monthly free game library, online multiplayer, loads of deals on PSN and more. Head below for the rest of the details.

Speaking of PS Plus, here are August’s free games and everything you need to know about the PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series. You’ll also want to go check out the massive PlayStation PSN summer sale right here and the new PlayStation Gear Store swag.

PlayStation Plus Memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

