Polk Audio’s 2-Way Floor Standing Loudspeaker can be yours for $68 (Reg. $130)

Newegg Flash offers the Polk Audio R50 2-Way Floor Standing Loudspeaker for $67.99 shipped. Normally selling for $130, today’s offer matches the best price we’ve seen on a single speaker. For comparison, practically every other floor standing loudspeaker sells for $100 or more at Amazon. Polk’s R50 features a premium audio array comprised of a 3/4-inch silk/polymer dome tweeter alongside dual 6.5-inch bi-laminate composite Dynamic Balance drivers. The loudspeaker can handle up to 150W of power and is a notable option for expanding your home theater’s surround sound. Rated 4.1/5 stars, much like other releases from the company.

If you’ll be picking up two of the loudspeakers, a perfect companion is a pair of Polk Audio’s T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. Combining all four of the speakers will be hard to beat for budget-conscious shoppers. Be sure to grab some speaker wire with your savings, as it is an ideal way to tie your new or existing setup together.

Polk Audio R50 2-Way Floor Standing Loudspeaker features:

A two-way floorstanding speaker ideal for both music and movies. It comes equipped with a 3/4″ silk/polymer dome tweeter for clean, crisp highs, and dual 6-1/2″ dome woofers that pair with a front-fire bass port for dynamic mids and rich lows. Both the tweeter and dual woofers use exclusive Dynamic Balance technology, which is a combination of design technology, materials and construction techniques for delivering legendary Polk Audio sound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!