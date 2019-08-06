Every battlestation needs Razer’s Electra V2 Gaming Headset at $35 ($25 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Razer Electra V2 Wired 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $34.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s deals of the day. Normally selling for $60, it’s currently discounted to $40 at Amazon, with today’s offer being the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. Armed with virtual 7.1-channel surround sound, this gaming headset features a wired design that makes it compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, smartphones and more. It sports custom-tuned 40mm drivers as well as quick control buttons for volume adjustments and more. Over 255 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work from any of these discounted headsets and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12.

Prefer a higher-end option to round out your battlestation, don’t forget that you can take 30% off the ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 700 Gaming Headset at $152, plus more. Or if you’re looking to add some portability into the mix for your gaming setup, save $300 on Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook at $1,300.

Razer Electra V2 Wired Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your music and gaming experience with this Razer Kraken Electra V2 analog headset. Its custom-tuned 40mm drivers and virtual 7.1-channel surround sound produce dynamic audio details, and it has plush leatherette ear cushions for comfortable wear and improved noise isolation. Engage in voice chats with the removable boom mic of this Razer Kraken Electra V2 analog headset. The Razer Electra V2’s 3.5mm connector enables flexible connection options.

