Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Wired Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $131.74 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Ditch the wire and opt for the Wireless Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $135.15 shipped when you use the same code at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. For comparison, it has a list price of $179, is on sale for $149 at B&H, and the lowest we’ve tracked is $125 on Prime Day 2019. This is the second-best price we’ve seen historically. The Ring Stick Up Cam gives you a 1080p video feed of either indoor or outdoor areas. Plus, the built-in night vision lets you see who’s there, even when there’s not enough light for your eyes to perceive it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 8/6 @ 6:04 PM: Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering two Nest Cam IQs for $301.74 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally $299 each at retailers like Best Buy, this is nearly a buy-one-get-one-free scenario. For comparison, our last mention of a single camera was $169, and the lowest we’ve tracked individually was $152. This sale makes the cameras under $151 each, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

There’s still time to get two Ring Spotlight Cams for $255 shipped, which beats Prime Day pricing. The Stick Up Cam is great for areas where you don’t want direct illumination, thanks to the built-in night vision. The Spotlight Cams sport built-in LED lights to illuminate your yard or driveway for all to see when it gets dark outside.

For non-outdoor applications, the Wyze Cam V2 is a great buy at $26 shipped on Amazon. You’ll get both 1080p streaming and local recording, and Wyze gives you 14-day rolling cloud storage at no extra cost. The main downside here is there is no battery-powered option and you’ll not be able to set these cameras out in the elements.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack

Lets you see, hear and speak to people on camera from your phone, tablet or PC

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected

Lets you check in on your home any time with Live View on-demand video

Works with select Alexa devices to launch real-time video with your voice

Comes with all the tools you need to install and set up your device in minutes

