Scotch Ultra Edge Scissors hit the Amazon low, 3-pack for $7 (Reg. $10+)

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of 8-inch Scotch Precision Ultra Edge Scissors for $6.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and $10 over the last few months, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This bundle sells for $14+ at Walmart. Features include soft comfort grip handles, titanium-fused blades, brass and stainless steel adjustable pivot plus a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the best prices we can find on any brand with comparable cutting utensils. The Scotch bundle is the same price as the similar AmazonBasics set and even less than a single pair of Fiskars. Although you could opt for single pair of Scotch Precision Scissors for under $4 Prime shipped.

Scotch Precision Ultra Edge Scissors:

3 pack of Cobalt, Teal and Hibiscus colors

Soft comfort grip handles

Titanium-fused blades stay sharp beyond 100,000 cuts

Durable brass and stainless steel adjustable pivot

Lifetime warranty

Ships in Amazon Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

