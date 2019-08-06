Carry your gear in this sports gym bag for just $17 Prime shipped at Amazon

SPD Group (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 20-inch Packable Sports Gym Bag in multiple color options for $16.79 Prime shipped with code ZLVJD9WN at checkout. Regularly priced at $26, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This gym bag offers a zippered shoe compartment and eight separate interior organizers. It also has has two mesh compartments for water bottles. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

The Microfiber Fast Drying Sports Towel is a great item to have in your gym bag. They’re priced at just $11.50 for a 3-pack. These towels come in multiple color options and are rated 4.4/5 stars with over 400 reviews.

Venture Pal Sports Gym Bag feature:

This gym bag is made of high quality tear and water resistant nylon fabric,heavy duty metal zippers and enhanced by bar-tacks at major stress points provide long-lasting durability against daily activities.

.The extra strength provided by the double-layer bottom piece makes it possible to carry more stuff.

This duffle bag features one main zipped compartment and 8 separate pockets.

One shoe compartment for sneakers and one inner wet pocket for wet clothes.

Side pockets fit one 32oz water bottle and one protein shaker. Large capacity helps you easily organize all your essential items for sports.

