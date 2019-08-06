Travis Matthew polo shirts, shorts, jackets, much more from $17

For three days only. Hautelook is having a Travis Matthew Flash Sale that’s offering up to 66% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Chop House Mid Rise Shorts are on sale for $40, which is down from their original rate of $85. These shorts are perfect for golf or outdoor sports with their stretch material. They’re available in a neutral gray color that’s modern and stylish. Pair these shorts with the Benson Knit Polo Shirt that’s also marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $85. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

