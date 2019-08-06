Under Armour’s Tech 2.0 T-Shirt drops to $15 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Aug. 6th 2019 4:30 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt in three colors (each pictured) for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This T-shirt is perfect for working out due to its sweat-wicking material. It also has anti-odor properties so you stay fresh in and out of the gym. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 370 reviews.

With your savings also pick up the 3-pack Gold Toe Men’s Classic Crew Socks for $14 when you clip the on-page coupon. These socks are also moisture-wicking and with over 1,100 reviews, they’re rated 3.5/5 stars.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve Shirt features:

  • UA Tech fabric is quick-drying, ultra-soft & has a more natural feel
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes
  • New, streamlined fit & shaped hem

Best Amazon Deals

Best Fashion Deals

