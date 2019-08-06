Smartphone Accessories: Vava Moov Bluetooth Sport Earbuds $15 (50% off), more

- Aug. 6th 2019 10:28 am ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 421,000+) via Amazon offers the Vava Moov Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones for $14.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HCYSIFTI at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 50% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen. Featuring an IPX6 waterproof design, this pair of earbuds are perfect for bringing with you on your next workout. You’ll be able to enjoy nine hours of audio playback per charge, meaning they’ll support you through multiple runs or trips to the gym. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 210 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Apple AirPods w/ wireless charging case has the new H1 chip: $166 (Reg. $199)
  • Google Pixel 3 Fabric Case: $19 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • Aukey Right Angle Lightning Cable 2-Pack: $10.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code TI5SVYCM    
  • LifeProof LIFEACTÍV Lightning Lanyard Cable: $20 (Reg. $35) | Amazon 
  • Aukey USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ code QOTOOV4Q 
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 LED View Wallet Case: $30 (Reg. $45) | Amazon 
  • ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control, more: $139 (Reg. $169)
  • Aukey 4-Port USB Wall Charger: $15 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code VOH58ZO6
  • Aukey USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack: $20 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
    • w/ code WXLBW2C5
  • ecobee Switch+ has built-in Alexa + HomeKit control at a low of $60 (25% off)
  • Veckle Universal Car Phone Holder: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code HCSGTQYT

Ergonomic Structure for Wearable Pleasure: Built with craftsmanship and equipped with three different sizes of ear hooks and tips to guarantee a comfortable and secure fit even during work-outs for most people. AptX Enabled, High Quality Audio: Streams amazing sound with aptX high fidelity stereo to provide your ears with an audio feast.

Inserted Magnets, Stay Organized: Magnetic backs of the earphones allow them to stay around your neck like a necklace to prevent dangling or loss when you are momentarily not using them. Large Capacity, Long-Lasting Joy: A quick charge of 2 hours fills up the battery, offering 9 hours’ worth of power to save you the trouble of having to charge them constantly

