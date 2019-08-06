WD’s 4TB Red hard drive is perfect for your NAS at $90 (Reg. $100+)

NeweggFlash is offering the WD Red 4TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped when the code NEFPCA75 is used at checkout. This is down from its $150 going rate at Best Buy, $100 list price at Amazon, and is a match for our last mention. I’ve used WD’s Red drives in multiple computer builds and NAS arrays, as it offers a great warranty and reliability that can’t be matched. Plus, with 4TB, you can split the drive up to store your media and Time Machines in one location. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget, you can still save $40 on G-Technology’s crush-resistant 4TB ArmorATD Hard Drive at $130. Also, you can take 30% off this highly-rated dual USB 3.0 Hard Drive Docking Station at $21.

If you’re looking to expand your NAS, but spending $90 on a drive is a little out of your budget, the Western Digital Red 1TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive is just $62 shipped. You’ll get the same reliability and warranty here, just a lower amount of overall storage.

Western Digital Red 4TB NAS HDD features:

  • Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays
  • Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate. Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred times (8760 / recorded power on hours). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations
  • NASware firmware for compatibility
  • Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment
  • 3 year manufacturer’s limited warranty

