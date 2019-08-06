Clean up your property with the WORX 20V Electric Pressure Washer for $75

Amazon offers the WORX WG629 20V Electric Pressure Washer for $74.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. As a comparison, Home Depot is currently charging $119. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re not ready to invest in a full-on electric pressure washer, this is a solid option for light cleanup around the house. You’ll need to connect it with a hose but otherwise it’s a fully cordless design powered by a 20V battery. Ships with various tips which range from 0 to 40-degrees, along with a shower head. Perfect for car washes at home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Make the most of your savings and grab the best-selling Flexzilla 50-foot heavy duty hose. It’s one of the top-rated options out there and features an “extreme all-weather” design, which is perfect for those heavy cleanup jobs.
WORX WG629 20V Electric Pressure Washer features:
- First truly portable power cleaner that lets you easily and quickly clean and maintain all your outdoor spaces and gear
- Attaches to typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake
- Dual mode operation lets you quickly switch between cleaning and watering tasks. Max Water Flow Rate: 0.5 GPM. Charging Time – 5 hours
- Maximum pressure (low): 94 PSI. Cordless, lightweight and compact delivers five spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower
