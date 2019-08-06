Clean up your property with the WORX 20V Electric Pressure Washer for $75

Amazon offers the WORX WG629 20V Electric Pressure Washer for $74.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. As a comparison, Home Depot is currently charging $119. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re not ready to invest in a full-on electric pressure washer, this is a solid option for light cleanup around the house. You’ll need to connect it with a hose but otherwise it’s a fully cordless design powered by a 20V battery. Ships with various tips which range from 0 to 40-degrees, along with a shower head. Perfect for car washes at home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings and grab the best-selling Flexzilla 50-foot heavy duty hose. It’s one of the top-rated options out there and features an “extreme all-weather” design, which is perfect for those heavy cleanup jobs.

WORX WG629 20V Electric Pressure Washer features:

First truly portable power cleaner that lets you easily and quickly clean and maintain all your outdoor spaces and gear

Attaches to typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake

Dual mode operation lets you quickly switch between cleaning and watering tasks. Max Water Flow Rate: 0.5 GPM. Charging Time – 5 hours

Maximum pressure (low): 94 PSI. Cordless, lightweight and compact delivers five spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower

