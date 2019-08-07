This 3.2-quart Farberware Oil-Less Fryer is just $35 today (Reg. up to $70)

Walmart is now offering the Farberware 3.2-quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer for $34.99. Shipping is free in orders of $35 or more, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. This model is regularly up to $70 at Walmart and is now matching the previous deal price. It is also the best price we can find and one of the lowest totals for any comparable product. Along with the 3.2-quart capacity, it features 8 pre-programmed frying modes, a digital touch screen, and a dishwasher safe cooking basket. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal is one of the most affordable air fryers on the market. Even the smaller, and normally quite budget-friendly, BELLA’s 2.6 quart model goes for $5 more. For further comparison, the much smaller Dash fryer sells for $36.50+ on Amazon. Be sure to swing over to our Home goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Air Fryer:

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer, White:Cook faster, healthier meals. Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil.Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 pre-programmed options, 3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food. Food basket is dishwasher-safe. Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes. Low odor, no mess You can now cook faster, healthier meals thanks to the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer.

