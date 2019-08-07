Hautelook’s Gym Bound Sale offers adidas backpacks, duffles, more under $50

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s Gym Bound Sale offers bags and backpacks under $50. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Heading back to school or have child that is? The adidas Midvale III Backpack is a great option at $44 and originally was priced at $55. This backpack has a fabric-lined 15-inch MacBook sleeve and padded shoulders for extra comfort. This would be a great option for students or travelers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

