Amazon 1-day CleverMade sale from $16: bags, storage, more (up to 20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off CleverMade coolers, storage, outdoor gear and more. With prices starting from just under $16, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at solid 4+ star reviews across the board along with a number of Amazon all-time lows. There are deals on everything from beach umbrellas and soft coolers to storage bins, laundry totes and even reusable shopping bags. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

We also still have Sterilite’s 16-gallon Storage Trunk down at $20 (more than 30% off). That’s on top of some sports gym bags from $17 and MacBook backpacks from $43.

These heavy duty canvas utility totes are the perfect replacement for all of the plastic grocery bags piling up in your car trunk, behind your driver’s seat and kitchen

Can be used by men, Women, students and teachers as a multi-use basket to carry your purse, laptop, lunch, books and gym clothes to work or school; can also be used as a Weekender bag or beach tote