Add two ecobee HomeKit Room Sensors to your setup for $59 (Reg. $79)

Amazon offers a two-pack of ecobee Room Sensors for $59 shipped. That’s a $20 savings from the regular going rate and the best we can currently find by $12. Adding ecobee room sensors to your home is a great way to ensure that you have balanced temperatures throughout. You’ll of course need an ecobee3 or 4 smart thermostat to take advantage of these features. I recently added a few to my home, and it’s made a notable difference throughout the winter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking for something less expensive and compatible with HomeKit, consider iHome’s 5-in-1 smart monitor. It will track a range of different things, including motion, temperature, light, sound and humidity.

ecobee Room Sensors feature:

BALANCED TEMPERATURE: Place sensors in your bedroom, living room, nursery, or any room you choose for balanced temperature throughout your whole home, and help manage hot or colds spots in the rooms that matter most.

FOLLOW ME FEATURE: Thanks to the occupancy sensor, ecobee Room Sensors know which rooms you’re using so you’re comfortable wherever you are, and signals your thermostat to switch to the right mode for savings when you’re away.

COMPATIBLE COMFORT: ecobee Room Sensors work with both the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat.

Pair up to 32 room sensors with your ecobee and place them in favourite areas like your living room, home office, or bedrooms.

