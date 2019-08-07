The feature-packed BioBidet Bliss Bidet Toilet Seat is now $380 (Reg. $579+)

Today only, Woot offers the BioBidet Bliss Elongated Bidet Toilet Seat in White for $379.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Amazon currently has it for $579 after an on-page coupon, while Bio Bidet direct charges the original $699 list price. Today’s deal is the best we could find for this model. This toilet seat is loaded with features, including a night light, heated seat, deodorizer, self-cleaning mode, wireless remote, and much more. It’s been rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 Amazon shoppers.

Want to upgrade your toilet for under $100? The Bio Bidet Elongated Slim Zero-Non Electric Bidet Seat is only $80. It lacks the heated seat and wireless remote, among other amenities, but still offers a night light.

BioBidet Bliss Bidet Toilet Seat:

The highly anticipated premier bidet class unveils a groundbreaking new breed of cleansing technology. Experience the distinction between the limitations of the past and the technological freedom of the Premier Bidet Class with a vast selection of cleaning methods and witness the latest level of unprecedented cleanliness with the exclusive inside-out nozzle cleaning technology. Know no boundaries in reaching your highest level of personal hygiene with a Bliss series bidet.

