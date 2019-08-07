Put a Black+Decker Convection Toaster Oven on the counter for $26 (Reg. $40)

Walmart is now offering the Black+Decker Convection Toaster Oven (TO1675B) for $26.07. Shipping is free in orders over $35. But opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly over $40 at Walmart, this model fetches as much (or more) from Amazon where it has never dropped below $30. Today’s deal is the best we can find. With convection heating and four basic cooking modes, it might not be the most feature-rich option on the market, but it’ll certainly get the job done without breaking the bank. The stainless steel cooker has a 60-minute timer, dual-position rack slots and a removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $26, this is an ideal candidate for a budget-friendly cooker that will handle simple meal tasks with ease. You’ll be hard-pressed to find any comparable toaster oven at that price, especially with solid ratings. One interesting add-on for these countertop cookers are those toaster oven baking sets. This $10 Farberware set significantly expands your toaster oven capabilities with a series of ideal baking pans.

Black & Decker Convection Toaster Oven:

Convection Heating – The powerful convection fan circulates warm air throughout the oven for fast, even baking.

Four Functions – The stainless steel toaster oven’s cooking functions include: baking, broiling, toasting, and keeping food warm.

60-minute Timer – The 60-minute precision timer features stay-on functionality for longer baking tasks.

9” Pizza, 6 Slices of Bread – The compact toaster oven fits nicely on the countertop, while the curved interior makes room for 9” pizzas and 6 slices of bread.

